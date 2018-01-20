Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General has ordered the termination of proceedings in connection with the suspected unfair allocation of television broadcast rights for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champion’s League.
The Attorney General’s Officeexternal link told the Swiss News Agency on Saturday, following reports in several Swiss daily newspapers, that the case had been discharged in November because suspicions of unfair management and breach of trust could not be confirmed.
However, the Office added that it is still not excluding the possibility of offences committed abroad.
The Attorney General’s Office first opened the criminal proceedings in April 2016 against persons unknown in response to the Panama Papers – a leak of some 11 million financial documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.
Swiss police raided UEFA headquarters in the western Swiss municipality of Nyon in search of evidence of the suspect deal, the contract for which had been signed off by then UEFA General Secretary – now FIFA President – Gianni Infantino.
swissinfo.ch and agencies/cl
