Paraguayan President Pena discharged from hospital in Brazil

ASUNCION (Reuters) -Paraguayan President Santiago Pena was discharged from a hospital early on Tuesday, his office said, a day after he was taken in for tests while attending the G20 summit in neighboring Brazil.

Pena was admitted on Monday afternoon after experiencing “discomfort,” Rio de Janeiro’s Samaritano hospital said in a statement.

He is now preparing to resume his official activities at the G20 global leaders’ summit, which Paraguay was attending as a guest, the presidency said.

On Monday, Paraguay’s Vice President Pedro Alliana said on social media he had spoken with Pena after the president experienced a “slight indisposition,” without going into further detail.

Shortly before his hospitalization, Pena wrote on social media that he and his counterparts had discussed major global challenges. He shared images of himself sitting alongside leaders from Qatar and Nigeria.

Pena, a 46-year-old economist, is from the conservative Colorado party and took office in August 2023.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis in Asuncion and Andre Romani in Sao Paulo; Additional reporting by Natalia Siniawski, Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Brendan O’Boyle, Christian Schmollinger and Andrew Heavens)

