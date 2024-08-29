Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Paralympics-Ukrainian war amputee fights his way to Paris Games

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey, Thomas Peter and Margaryta Chornokondratenko

RESHETYLIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) – EDITORS NOTE: This story was filmed by Reuters journalist Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey on Aug. 7, 19 and 20. It was one of the last stories he filmed before a missile strike hit a hotel in which he and a Reuters team were staying in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. Ivan remains in a critical condition in hospital. Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans was killed in the attack.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
90 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR