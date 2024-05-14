Paris Olympics May Bring $12 Billion Economic Boost, Study Shows

(Bloomberg) — The Paris 2024 Olympics could generate a long-term economic boost of as much as €11.1 billion ($12 billion), according to a study commissioned by the organizers of the Games as they seek to embrace the Olympic movement’s new mantra of fiscal restraint.

Broken down, that would mean the economic activity generated from organizing the event would be about €4.58 billion, the construction impact would be around €3 billion, while the tourism contribution would top out at €3.56 billion in the most optimistic of scenarios.

The study, released on Tuesday by the Paris-based Centre de Droit et d’Economie du Sport, says the 17-year timeline for their estimates spans the planning phase through to the “legacy” period ending in 2034.

Paris is an important litmus test for the International Olympic Committee and its efforts to introduce a more streamlined, less competitive bidding process for the Games that will still leave a positive impact for its hosts. After decades of criticism over how cities like Athens and Rio de Janeiro ran over budget and saddled their governments with debt, the IOC has sought to pick host cities based on dialog not rivalry to yield Olympics that are both cheaper and more sustainable.

The think tank’s study also produced estimates for a “low overall impact” of €6.7 billion and a medium scenario of €8.99 billion.

