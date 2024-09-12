Part of Pyrenees village evacuated due to hefty wildfire, interior minister says

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – A portion of a village in southwestern France close to the Spanish border was evacuated due to a major wildfire, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a post on X.

Three hundred firefighters, nine aircraft and three helicopters have been deployed to fight the fire so far, Darmanin added.

The fire occurred near the small mountain village of Castelnou, some 30 kilometres (18.64 miles) from the town of Perpignan.