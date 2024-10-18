Parties in German region unite to keep victorious far-right from power

BERLIN (Reuters) – Parties spanning the spectrum from left to right agreed on Friday to try to form a government in the German state of Thuringia, setting aside deep political differences to keep the far-right Alternative for Germany out of power.

The AfD’s victory in September’s election in Thuringia marked the first time a far-right party became the largest bloc in a German parliament since World War Two. All other parties have said they will refuse to work with it.

The growing strength of a party that has been labelled extremist and dangerous by state security services has prompted fears for the sustainability of Germany’s democracy and commitment to alignment with the West and support for Ukraine.

Among the three parties involved in Friday’s agreement is the populist left Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), which went from a standing start in January to potential kingmaker in the three states that held elections this autumn, with its calls for an end to support for Ukraine and opposition to immigration.

In their draft agreement, the second-placed conservatives, the third-placed BSW and the fourth-placed Social Democrats agreed to leave to a later stage precisely how the BSW’s calls for “peace” and negotiations with Russia on ending the Ukraine war should be reflected in a government programme.

“We will make space to discuss the topic of peace in Europe in the coming negotiations,” the three parties agreed in a draft.

That mirrored an agreement in neighbouring Saxony on Wednesday, where the BSW’s specific calls not to arm Ukraine were reflected in a draft agreement between three potential governing parties only with general references to peace.

Party leader Sahra Wagenknecht made not arming Ukraine – a position that would help Moscow in its war against Kyiv – a central plank of her campaign in the three Eastern states, but her regional allies, once safely elected, are seemingly less wedded to her key demand.

But it has already had an impact: the prime ministers of all three states – from the conservatives, the SPD and the Left party – wrote a joint open letter echoing the BSW’s call for diplomacy while still supporting Germany’s backing for Ukraine.