Passenger train carriages derail in Russia's north, at least 8 injured

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A passenger train derailed in Russia’s far northern Komi region on Wednesday, overturning carriages next to the railbed, but investigators were quoted as saying there were no deaths in the incident.

Nine carriages left the tracks and unofficial news outlets said at least eight people were injured in the Komi region in northwestern Russia.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s most important investigating authority, said there were no deaths in the incident outside the town of Inta.

Video posted online showed passengers being lifted through smashed windows of overturned cars before being led away from the accident. Several carriages were seen lying on their side on the edge of the railbed.

The train was on its way from Vorkuta, a mining town just above the Arctic Circle, to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

Russian news agencies quoted officials as saying that investigators were dispatched to the scene to check the safety standards of the affected rail line.

Russian State Railways, quoted by the news agencies, said traffic had been suspended on the line.

