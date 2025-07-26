Data from Swiss health foundation Radix leaked on the dark web

Hackers publish sensitive Radix data on the Darknet Keystone-SDA

After the cyber attack suffered by the Radix foundation at the end of last month, sensitive personal data such as names and debts of people banned from casinos were published on the dark web.

Addresses, occupations and salaries also ended up online, SRF reported today.

The ransomware attack by the Sarcoma hacker group was reported by the Federal Office of Cyber Security (FCOS). The aim of the cybercriminals was to extort money.

According to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, 1.3 terabytes of sensitive data were published on the dark webshortly after the attack. This would be one of the largest data leaks for a foundation of this kind in Switzerland.

In addition to information on players banned from casinos – whether voluntarily or not – information on a further 1,300 people can also be viewed. The majority of the content comes from the database of the Radix foundation’s centre for gambling addiction and other behavioural addictions.

Radix is a non-profit organisation active in health promotion. The FCOS, contacted by Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA, emphasised the importance of taking the necessary organisational and technical measures, as well as informing customers.

The foundation itself took a stance via the SRF news website: ‘The fact that sensitive information relating to the psychosocial care processes of casino guests has become accessible in this way on the Darknet is tragic and unacceptable in every respect,’ it reads.

Radix contacted all persons it could reach and took the necessary measures in cooperation with the Zurich data protection authority and the police.

