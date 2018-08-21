Patricia Schulz on direct democracy and women's right to vote Politics Society Foreign Affairs in depth: International Geneva ... Print comment See in other languages: 3 See in other languages: 3 Languages: 3 (de) Patricia Schulz über direkte Demokratie und Frauenstimmrecht (fr) Patricia Schulz à propos de démocratie directe et du droit de vote des femmes (it) Democrazia diretta e diritto di voto per le donne Embed code <iframe title="Patricia Schulz on direct democracy and women's right to vote" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:44343070' width='640' height='360' name='Patricia Schulz on direct democracy and women's right to vote'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above.