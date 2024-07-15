Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Patrolling soldier stabbed at Paris station, interior minister says

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – A soldier was stabbed and wounded by a man armed with a knife at a railway station in Paris, the interior minister said on Monday, days before the French capital hosts the summer Olympic Games.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X that the assailant had been arrested and the soldier’s wounds were not life threatening.

France is on its highest state of alert. The soldier was deployed within Operation Sentinelle, a 3,000-strong unit which patrols sites such as railway stations, places of worship, schools and theatres.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal placed an additional 3,000 troops on standby for Sentinelle.

The attack took place at Paris’ Gare de l’Est.

The assailant’s motive was not immediately clear.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR