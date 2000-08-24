Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Patty Schnyder fails to reach New Haven semi-finals

...

Switzerland's tennis player, Patty Schnyder, has not been able to reach the semi-finals of the New Haven WTA tournament, after losing to the Wimbledon champion, Venus Williams.

It was the third time in a row on Thursday, the 21-year-old from Basel lost to Williams. Schnyder was knocked out of the tournament by the tournament's number one seed 4-6 2-6.

In other matches, the Swiss, George Bastl, was not able to capitalise on Wednesday's interrupted third set of his match against the Frenchman, Arnaud Clément, at the Long Island ATP tournament. When play resumed the next day, Bastl lost the second round of the competition 6-4 5-7 7-6, albeit in a tight finish.

There was more bad news for Switzerland's tennis stars at the Long Island ATP tournament: Marc Rosset did not make it to the quarter-finals either. He lost to the Chilean, Nicolas Massu 6-3 6-3.

swissinfo with agencies

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Podcast