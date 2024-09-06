Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Pennsylvania, Arizona and Texas benefit from US funding for Ukraine arms, Pentagon says

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Pennsylvania, Arizona and Texas are among U.S. states benefiting most from funding and investment to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia, a breakdown of spending by the Pentagon showed on Friday.

Pennsylvania, a swing state in the Nov. 5 presidential election, has received the most of any state with $2.52 billion in spending and investments to build arms and ammunition in support of Ukraine’s effort to repel Russia’s invasion, according to Pentagon documents released on Friday.

Ten months ago, the Biden administration first started circulating state level data on Capitol Hill to gather more support from Republicans.

Since last year, the Biden administration has been emphasizing that many of the weapons sent to Kyiv would be replaced through billions worth of new contracts won by U.S. companies that employ U.S. workers.

Companies such as RTX’s Raytheon in Arizona, which makes Patriot missile systems, and General Dynamics, which makes the artillery shells that are manufactured across multiple states including Pennsylvania, Ohio and Texas, have seen billions in contracts.

Arizona saw $2.02 billion of spending and investments related to Ukraine, while Texas had $1.85 billion.

Friday’s documents gave a state-by-state breakdown for the $41.7 billion worth of purchases, investments, and replacement spending on all manner of systems across more than 35 states to support Ukraine.

