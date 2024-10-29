Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Pentagon confirms some North Korea forces in Russia’s Kursk

This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A couple of thousand North Korean troops are moving toward Russia’s Kursk region and a small number are already there, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, saying initial indications suggested Russia might field them in infantry roles against Ukrainian troops.

“We remain concerned that Russia intends to use these soldiers in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian forces in Kursk,” Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters, adding he could not corroborate reports that North Korean troops were in Ukraine itself.

“We continue to monitor closely and are consulting with our Ukrainian partners, as well as other allies and partners.”

Kursk is a Russian border area where Ukrainian forces staged a surprise incursion in August and hold hundreds of square kilometers of territory.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR