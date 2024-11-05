Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Pentagon says it will work closely with Israel’s next defense minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon said on Tuesday that Yoav Gallant, whom Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired as defense minister on Tuesday, has been a “trusted partner,” and said it will continue to work closely with Israel’s next defense minister.

“America’s commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad and the U.S. Department of Defense will continue to work closely with Israel’s next Minister of Defense,” Pentagon spokesman Major General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

