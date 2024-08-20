Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
People in Ukraine’s Ternopil urged to stay inside after large fire breaks out

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – People were urged to stay inside their homes in Ukraine’s Ternopil after a large fire broke out overnight during air raid alerts, the military administration of the western Ukrainian region said on Tuesday.

“Do not leave your home unnecessarily, limit children’s time outdoors as much as possible, close windows indoors,” the administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

It added emergency services were working on the site of the fire that occurred overnight “during air raid alerts.”

It was not immediately known what facility was on fire.

