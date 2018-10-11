This content was published on October 11, 2018 7:00 PM Oct 11, 2018 - 19:00

Most Geneva restaurants have the required authorisation to keep running but police will be coming after those that don't. (Keystone)

In Geneva, about 280 restaurants, bars and cafés without a valid permit to operate will have to close. The first letters of closure summons have already been sent, the Department of Employment and Health said on Thursday.



State councillor Mauro Poggia took the measure to ensure fair competition in this sector and uphold the principle of equity, according to Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA.



Upon receipt of the closure notifications, which were dispatched on September 26, the establishment must shut down.

Inspections at the targeted venues will take place October 15.Establishments that have flouted the closure order will be sealed by police.



A new law on food, drinks, accommodation and entertainment came into effect in 2016 imposing new requirements on public venues.



A total of 2,368 establishments have taken the necessary steps and obtained authorisation to stay open. The closure summons is aimed at the 280 who failed to comply with the new norms.





Keystone-SDA/ds

