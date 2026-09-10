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Pharma & Health

US medical device company to cut 580 jobs in Switzerland

Zimmer Biomet plans to cut up to 580 jobs in Winterthur
Zimmer Biomet plans to cut up to 580 jobs in Winterthur Keystone-SDA

Staff at US medical technology group Zimmer Biomet in Winterthur, northeast of Zurich, received bad news this week. As part of a restructuring of production, up to 580 of the 730 jobs at the site could be lost, the company announced on Wednesday.

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US medical device company to cut 580 jobs in Switzerland
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Keystone-SDA

Zimmer Biomet has owned the site since 2003. At that time, the US group acquired Centerpulse, a company with its roots in the former medical technology subsidiary of the Sulzer Group. The latter was known for its artificial knee and hip joints. “We are very aware of the importance of the Winterthur site, its long-standing tradition and the vital contribution made by our local team,” Zimmer Biomet manager Elizabeth Gauthier is quoted as saying.

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However, the job cuts are not yet set in stone, a company spokeswoman emphasised in response to an enquiry from the AWP news agency. She explained that a consultation process had only just begun.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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