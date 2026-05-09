Major Swiss retailers face tampons shortage amid price negotiations

Major retailer Migros is currently negotiating product prices with American giant Procter and Gamble. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

In recent weeks, feminine hygiene products have been disappearing from Swiss supermarket shelves, as several retailers negotiate prices with American giant Procter & Gamble (P&G), the manufacturer of brands including Tampax, Always and Gillette.

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According to reports on online portal 20Minuten, Tampax products have been temporarily withdrawn from retailer Migros due to price negotiations with P&G. “The possibility and timing of restocking depend on the progress and outcome of these negotiations,” the retailer told 20Minuten.

The Swiss supermarket giant, however, played down the scale of the situation, saying it can compensate for the absence of certain brands with its own-brand products, which account for around 80% of its range in this sector. The company assures customers it will continue to offer “high-quality menstrual and hygiene products at attractive prices”.

Aldi and Lidl unaffected

At discount retailer Denner, a Migros subsidiary, some Always products are also being hit by occasional stock shortages. The retailer nevertheless says it is “confident” that things will soon return to normal.

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Another major retailer, Coop, also reports being affected for certain O.B. and Carefree brand items. In contrast, German discount retailers Aldi and Lidl say they have not noticed any particular shortages of tampons or other intimate hygiene products in their stores.

The situation is not limited to sanitary products. In recent months, Migros has experienced temporary stock shortages for several major brands, such as L’Oréal, Gillette and Red Bull, due to price negotiations.

Translated from French with AI/gw

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