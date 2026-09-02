Novartis to cut up to 130 jobs in Basel

Novartis is cutting up to 130 jobs in Basel Keystone-SDA

The pharmaceutical company Novartis is cutting up to 130 jobs in Basel by the end of 2027. The reason, the company announced on Wednesday, is that it is discontinuing the small-scale production of biologics in the Kleinbasel district.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Novartis streicht in Basel bis zu 130 Jobs Original Read more: Novartis streicht in Basel bis zu 130 Jobs

In the future, other biologics sites around the world will take over the tasks of the Basel plant.

The reason for discontinuing production is that individual lease agreements at the Kleinbasel site are coming to an end. Consequently, further operations will be relocated from the Kleinbasel district to the Novartis Campus on the opposite bank of the Rhine, according to the press release. These include laboratories for biological cell banks, analytical testing procedures and technical development activities.

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The move represents the next step in the previously announced plans to establish a new centre for the technical development of biologics on the campus, the press release continues. This is intended to complement the existing research centre for biologics.

According to the information provided, all planned changes are subject to the information and consultation process. Novartis is committed to supporting affected employees with a range of measures – including a long-term social plan.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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