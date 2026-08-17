Sandoz expands biosimilars business with Chinese biotech deal
Sandoz has signed a multi-million-dollar agreement with Chinese biotech company Shanghai Henlius Biotech, stepping up its expansion in biosimilars, the generic versions of complex biological medicines.
The deal covers the development and commercialisation of up to ten so-called biosimilars. The agreement provides for payments totalling up to $322 million (CHF260 million), subject to the achievement of certain development and commercialisation milestones, Sandoz said on Monday. For the first products, payments of just over $100 million could be due in the short term.
Initially, the collaboration covers biosimilars of three already authorised medicines: the cancer drug cetuximab, the cholesterol-lowering drug evolocumab, and belimumab, used to treat certain autoimmune diseases.
In addition, there is an option for a recombinant human hyaluronidase, which facilitates the subcutaneous administration of medicines.
Biosimilars are generic versions of biologically produced medicines whose patent protection has expired. They are comparable in effect to the original product and are generally intended to provide a more affordable treatment option.
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Pipeline expands to 39 active ingredients
Following this agreement, Sandoz’s biosimilar pipeline has expanded to 39 active ingredients, with the potential for up to 46 products. Sandoz will hold the marketing rights for the agreed products outside China. Henlius will be responsible for their development and manufacture.
Sandoz and Henlius are already working together. In April 2025, the companies signed an agreement to develop and market a biosimilar of the cancer drug ipilimumab.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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