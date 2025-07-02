The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss pharma firm Sandoz invests $440 million in Slovenia

Sandoz is expanding its presence in Slovenia. The Basel-based generics giant has launched the construction of a new biosimilars production centre in Brnik at a cost of $440 million (CHF349 million).

The announcement brings current and planned investments in the small Alpine country to more than $1.1 billion by 2029, according to a press release issued on Tuesday by the specialist in generic and biosimilar treatments. These include a new biosimilars production centre in Lendava and a development centre in the capital, Ljubljana.

Sandoz intends to take advantage of an “unprecedented market opportunity”, with patent expiries expected to reach $222 billion over the next ten years. The Group believes it is the leading foreign direct investor in the European country.

