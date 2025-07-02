Swiss pharma firm Sandoz invests $440 million in Slovenia

The announcement brings current and planned investments in the small Alpine country to more than $1.1 billion by 2029, according to a press release issued on Tuesday by the specialist in generic and biosimilar treatments. These include a new biosimilars production centre in Lendava and a development centre in the capital, Ljubljana.
Sandoz intends to take advantage of an “unprecedented market opportunity”, with patent expiries expected to reach $222 billion over the next ten years. The Group believes it is the leading foreign direct investor in the European country.
Swiss pharma’s big bet on Slovenia
As Swiss companies Novartis and Sandoz shift to complex, expensive medicine, they are increasingly dependent on the tiny Balkan nation of Slovenia.
