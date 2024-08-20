Philippine says China coast guard’s actions at shoal not helping confidence building
MANILA (Reuters) – The actions by China’s coast guard against Philippine vessels near the Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea were illegal and “do not contribute to confidence building”, a Philippine maritime council official said on Tuesday.
The Philippines urges China to refrain from aggressive actions and adhere to international law, spokesperson Alexander Lopez told a briefing at the presidential palace.