Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Philippine says China coast guard’s actions at shoal not helping confidence building

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MANILA (Reuters) – The actions by China’s coast guard against Philippine vessels near the Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea were illegal and “do not contribute to confidence building”, a Philippine maritime council official said on Tuesday.

The Philippines urges China to refrain from aggressive actions and adhere to international law, spokesperson Alexander Lopez told a briefing at the presidential palace.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR