Philippine says China coast guard’s actions at shoal not helping confidence building

MANILA (Reuters) – The actions by China’s coast guard against Philippine vessels near the Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea were illegal and “do not contribute to confidence building”, a Philippine maritime council official said on Tuesday.

The Philippines urges China to refrain from aggressive actions and adhere to international law, spokesperson Alexander Lopez told a briefing at the presidential palace.