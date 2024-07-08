Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Philippines, Japan sign landmark defence deal

This content was published on
1 minute

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines and Japan signed an agreement allowing them to deploy their forces on each other’s soil, a milestone in their security relations amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, presidential communications secretary Cheloy Garafil said in message on Monday.

The reciprocal access agreement (RAA) was signed by Philippine defence minister Gilberto Teodoro and Japan foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa in a ceremony witnessed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the presidential palace on Monday.

The RAA creates a framework to facilitate military cooperation, such as making the entry of foreign personnel and equipment easier for the visiting force.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
36 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR