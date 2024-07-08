Philippines, Japan sign landmark defence deal

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines and Japan signed an agreement allowing them to deploy their forces on each other’s soil, a milestone in their security relations amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, presidential communications secretary Cheloy Garafil said in message on Monday.

The reciprocal access agreement (RAA) was signed by Philippine defence minister Gilberto Teodoro and Japan foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa in a ceremony witnessed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the presidential palace on Monday.

The RAA creates a framework to facilitate military cooperation, such as making the entry of foreign personnel and equipment easier for the visiting force.