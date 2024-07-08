Philippines and Japan sign defence pact, with eyes on China

MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines and Japan have signed a reciprocal access agreement (RAA) allowing them to deploy their forces on each other’s soil, a milestone in their security relations amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, an official said on Monday.

Philippine defence minister Gilberto Teodoro and Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa signed the deal in a ceremony in Manila witnessed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, presidential communications secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a message.

The agreement creates a framework to facilitate military cooperation, such as making the entry of foreign personnel and equipment easier for the visiting force.

The deal, the first of its kind to be signed by Japan in Asia, would take effect after ratification by both countries’ legislatures, officials said.

A Japanese military presence in the Philippines could help Manila counter Chinese influence in the South China Sea, where Beijing’s expansive maritime claims conflict with those of a number of Southeast Asia nations.

An international tribunal in 2016 said China’s claims had no legal basis, a ruling that Beijing rejects.

Both the Philippines and Japan, two of the United States’ closest Asian allies, have taken a strong line against what they see as aggressive behaviour by Chinese vessels amid decades-old disputes over maritime sovereignty.

Japan does not have any claim to the South China Sea, but has a separate maritime dispute with China in the East China Sea, where they have repeatedly faced off.

In December 2023, Japan announced its biggest military build-up since World War Two, in a step away from its post-war pacifism. Tokyo has sought to strengthen defence ties with other nations due to its concerns about China’s behaviour, including pressure on Taiwan, freedom of navigation and trade disputes.

Japan has supported the Philippines’ position in the South China Sea and has expressed serious concern over China’s actions, including recent incidents that resulted in damage to Philippine vessels and injured a Filipino sailor.

The Philippines has a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States and Australia. Tokyo, which hosts the biggest concentration of U.S. forces abroad, has similar RAA deals with Australia and Britain, and is negotiating another with France.

Japan has agreed to provide the Philippines with coastal surveillance radars, the first cooperation project under its Official Security Assistance programme that is aimed at helping boost deterrence capabilities of partner countries.

The scope of Japanese military aid is limited by a self-imposed ban on lethal equipment exports.

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema; Editing by John Mair)