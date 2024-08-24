Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Philippines urges China to halt 'provocative and dangerous' actions after flare incidents

This content was published on
1 minute

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines called on Beijing on Saturday to “immediately cease all provocative and dangerous actions” after accusing it of “unjustifiably” deploying flares from China occupied Subi Reef on Aug. 22 while a Manila aircraft was conducting patrols.

That same aircraft, the Philippines’ South China Sea Task Force said in a statement, also “faced harassment” from a Chinese jet fighter while it was conducting a surveillance flight near Scarborough Shoal on Aug. 19.

There was no immediate comment from the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

