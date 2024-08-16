Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Pilot dies after his plane crashes into sea during French airshow

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) -A pilot died on Friday after the Fouga Magister jet which he was flying during an airshow in Lavandou, southern France, crashed into the Mediterranean sea, said French authorities.

“The body of the pilot has been recovered,” said the local authority responsible for the Var region in southern France.

French authorities added that an inquiry was underway to examine what caused the accident.

The airshow was part of a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Allied forces’ D-Day landings in Provence.

The airshow had also involved the French Air Force’s ‘Patrouille de France’ aerobatics team, which decided to cancel its demonstration at the event in light of the accident.

The crash comes just two days after two French military jets collided in eastern France, killing two military personnel and leaving a sole survivor.

(Reporting by Kate Entringer, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Geert De Clercq; Editing by Toby Chopra)

