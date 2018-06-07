The European Patent Office (EPO) has presented Swiss physicist Ursula Keller with a European Inventor Award in the “Lifetime achievement” for her pioneering work on ultra-fast laser technology.
"Ursula Kellerexternal link has dedicated her career to research and innovations that have charted new directions in laser technology and unlocked applications in a broad range of industries such as electronics and automotive manufacturing," said EPO President Benoît Battistelli. "Her work highlights Europe's role as a leader in ultra-fast laser research and implementation."
She was presented the award on Thursday at a ceremony in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris.
Her landmark achievements have included the semiconductor saturable absorber mirror (SESAM), the first practical method for creating ultra-fast pulses in solid-state lasers, as well as lasers used in consumer electronics and in quantum physics research.
The SESAM principle is used in nearly all commercially available ultra-fast lasers for micromachining, materials processing and medical surgery.
Launched in 2006, the Inventor Award is Europe's most important innovation award.
SDA-ATS/sb
Neuer Inhalt
Horizontal Line
swissinfo EN
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.