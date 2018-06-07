This content was published on June 7, 2018 7:44 PM Jun 7, 2018 - 19:44

Ursula Keller's inventions which have helped make ultra-fast lasers commonplace in industrial and medical applications

(EPO)

The European Patent Office (EPO) has presented Swiss physicist Ursula Keller with a European Inventor Award in the “Lifetime achievement” for her pioneering work on ultra-fast laser technology.

"Ursula Kellerexternal link has dedicated her career to research and innovations that have charted new directions in laser technology and unlocked applications in a broad range of industries such as electronics and automotive manufacturing," said EPO President Benoît Battistelli. "Her work highlights Europe's role as a leader in ultra-fast laser research and implementation."

She was presented the award on Thursday at a ceremony in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris.



During her 30-year career, Keller, currently head of the Institute for Quantum Electronics at Zurich’s Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich),external link has patented several inventions which have helped make ultra-fast lasers commonplace in industrial and medical applications.



+ Five reasons Switzerland is top in innovation



Her landmark achievements have included the semiconductor saturable absorber mirror (SESAM), the first practical method for creating ultra-fast pulses in solid-state lasers, as well as lasers used in consumer electronics and in quantum physics research.

The SESAM principle is used in nearly all commercially available ultra-fast lasers for micromachining, materials processing and medical surgery.



Launched in 2006, the Inventor Award is Europe's most important innovation award.



SDA-ATS/sb

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!