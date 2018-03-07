This content was published on March 7, 2018 10:01 PM Mar 7, 2018 - 22:01

A cell in the airport prison in Zurich where people stay pending deportation.

A 23-year-old woman suspected of planning terrorist activities has been deported to her native Colombia.

The Swiss Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) confirmed on Wednesday that the deportation had taken place on Monday. There are ongoing criminal proceedings against the woman, as Fedpol told Swiss public television, SRF.

The woman’s husband is thought to be the head of a suspected terrorist cell and is currently being held in France. The couple was arrested in November as part of a Franco-Swiss raid involving ten suspects. They are accused of planning various attacks on Swiss cities.

Specifically, they made plans to derail passenger trains and attack nightclubs and churches. The woman later dismissed these conversations – recorded by police – as “thought experiments”.

