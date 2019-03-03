“Gateways to New York” is a documentary about Swiss engineer Othmar Ammann, who might be an unsung hero today, but he certainly wasn’t when he was building many of New York’s most iconic bridges.

His works include George Washington Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, Triborough Bridge, Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, Throgs Neck Bridge and Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge (pictured).

The film’s director, Martin Witz, talks to swissinfo.ch at the Solothurn Film Festival, where his documentary won the Audience Award, about Ammann’s incredible success story and the challenges in making the film.

