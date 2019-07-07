Navigation

Podcast Burnout's toll and how horse riding in the Alps could help

Burnout is on the rise in Switzerland, but it is still poorly understood and highly controversial in society and among medical professionals and politicians.

We spoke with Dr. Barbara Hochstrasser, president of the Swiss Expert Burnout Networkexternal link, who launched the first burnout programme in the country in 2004, as well as Claudia Kraaz, a stress management coach in Zurich, about how Switzerland is coming to terms with the condition.

What is Switzerland learning about burnout, what causes it, and how to treat it? Could horse-riding hold the secret?

mental health Why burnout is such a controversial issue in Switzerland

Burnout is still poorly understood, despite a new classification by world health authorities. How is Switzerland coming to terms with the syndrome?

