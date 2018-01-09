This content was published on January 9, 2018 11:00 AM Jan 9, 2018 - 11:00

English-language drama clubs are thriving in Switzerland, keeping many expats in touch with their culture.

Switzerland is home to numerous amateur theatre groups that regularly stage performances in English. The most prolific ones put on two shows a year and host weekly play readings. What they all have in common is their desire to engage in and share a piece of their culture. This podcast takes us to a performance in Bern as well as a play reading and rehearsal (pictured below) in Zurich.

Most of the clubs are concentrated around Basel, Lake Geneva and Zurich, but there are opportunities to experience and participate in English-language theatre in other places as well.

Is your club on the map? Please get in touch if not.

Map of clubs map of theatre clubs

