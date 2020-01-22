Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

International Geneva

Podcast Inside Geneva: Why humanitarian groups go to Davos

iTunes MP3 file

For 50 years the World Economic Forum (WEF) has been a venue for the world’s political and business leaders, but increasingly, the big humanitarian aid agencies go to Davos, too.

The heads of just about every UN organization will be there, as will the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

For this edition of The Swiss Connection’s Inside Geneva series, we’ve been talking to humanitarian leaders to find out why Davos is important for them.

Subscribe to our podcast, The Swiss Connection, for example on Apple Podcastsexternal linkPlayerFMexternal link or Spotifyexternal link, to ensure that you don’t miss the next episode.


Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters