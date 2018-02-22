Wendy Holdener realises she's won bronze in the women's Alpine combined event. She also took silver in the women's slalom (Keystone)

Switzerland's silver medallist, Beat Feuz, makes a turn during the men's super-G. He also took bronze in the men's downhill (Keystone)

Jenny Perret and Martin Rios came away with silver during the mixed doubles curling event (Keystone)

Michelle Gisin wins gold for Switzerland. Here, she pushes herself over the finish line during the slalom portion of the women's Alpine combined race (Keystone)

This content was published on February 22, 2018 12:30 PM Feb 22, 2018 - 12:30

Switzerland's Olympic team has so far hauled in 11 medals at the Winter Games in PyeongChang, meeting the goal set for them ahead of the event. Here's a look, in photos, of how they got there.



The largest-ever Swiss Olympic team aimed for at least 11 first-, second- or third-place finishes at this year's Games, a target met when Michelle Gisin and Wendy Holdener crossed the finish line as gold and bronze medallists in the Alpine combined event on Wednesday.



"I really hoped today would be the day when I could put a race like this together," an overjoyed Gisin told Swiss public television, SRF, after her victory.



She and Holdener - who had already won a silver medal in the women's slalom - joined their teammates who had previously medalled in men's Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, curling and cross-country skiing.



One of the medallists was cross-country skier Dario Cologna, who led the Swiss team into the stadium at the opening of the PyeongChang Games.



Before this year's Winter Olympics come to a close on Sunday, Switzerland will have more chances to earn medals with events coming up in biathlon, cross-country skiing, Alpine skiing, curling, snowboarding and freestyle skiing.

