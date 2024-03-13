Poland’s capital Warsaw earmarks $30 million for bomb shelters and other security

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s capital Warsaw will spend 117 million zlotys ($30 million) in the next two to three years on bomb shelters and other security measures, with war in neighbouring Ukraine in its third year, the city’s mayor said on Wednesday.

While NATO member Poland has reassured citizens that its place in the alliance ensures their safety from Russian attack, the invasion across its border has prompted preparations for potential strikes.

“On our own initiative we undertook an inventory of places for sheltering,” Rafal Trzaskowski told a news conference.

Underground car parks and metro stations were among around 7 million square metres of space in Warsaw that could serve as shelters, he said.

“117 million (zlotys) to improve safety – this is money for the next two to three years and we are ready to allocate more money for this purpose,” Trzaskowski said.

He said hospitals would be prepared for threats and members of the public would be educated on how to act in an emergency.

In 2022 authorities said fire services were checking the condition of 62,000 bomb shelters across the country.

($1 = 3.9220 zlotys)