Poland’s Civic Coalition picks Warsaw mayor as presidential candidate

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s ruling centrists picked liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski as their candidate on Saturday for next year’s presidential vote, in hopes of regaining control of the post that is crucial to justice reforms required by the European Union.

Outgoing Andrzej Duda, an ally of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party which lost power a year ago, has been blocking the government’s efforts to undo a court overhaul Brussels says contravened democratic norms.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Civic Coalition, which is fielding Trzaskowski, 52, hopes his progressive credentials will help the party capitalise on anti-PiS anger among young voters that propelled it to power after eight years of PiS rule.

“I am convinced that we will emerge from these primaries strengthened, and I have a very strong mandate and a lot of energy, determination and courage to win against PiS,” Trzaskowski told supporters at a presentation of the party primaries in Warsaw.

His selection follows a party primary of about 22,000 Civic Coalition members, in which Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski was the other contender. PiS is due to present its candidate on Sunday.

