Poland, Ukraine close to agreement on food imports, says Tusk

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland and Ukraine are closer to reaching an agreement regarding agricultural imports, the Polish prime minister said on Thurdsay after intergovernmental talks, as Warsaw seeks to defuse farmers’ protests.

“we are close to a solution,” Donald Tusk told a news conference. “This applies to the amount of products that can flow into Poland, once we determine it, we are close to ensuring that transit does not disturb the Polish market.”