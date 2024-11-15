Poland boosts drone purchases, to start unmanned aircraft inspectorate in January

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has ordered 52 FlyEye surveillance drones in a contract worth 100 million zlotys ($24.49 million), its defence minister said on Friday, adding that a drone military inspectorate being set up by the Polish army would start work in January.

“We will develop drone forces … in all domains in which drones can operate,” the minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, while signing the drone purchase deal.

The drone inspectorate will coordinate strategy for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as unify the training of their operators.

FlyEye drones, produced by Polish company WB Electronics, are designed to conduct image reconnaissance from the air both in daylight and using thermal imaging at night.

Already in use by the Polish armed forces, FlyEye drones are also used by Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Kosiniak-Kamysz told a press conference that during his country’s EU presidency that starts in January, Poland will push for the bloc to devote more funds to defence, possibly by using unspent funds from national recovery plans.

“It is good that the EU sees the need to support the arms industry and the operational capabilities of the national armies of EU countries, but much more money is needed,” he said.

Spurred by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Poland became NATO’s top spender in terms of the proportion of its national wealth devoted to defence. Warsaw said it will spend 4.1% of gross domestic product on defence in 2024 with a pledge to increase this to 4.7% in 2025.

($1 = 4.0836 zlotys)