Poland detains Belarusian alleged to have ordered attack on Navalny aide, PM says

1 minute

WARSAW (Reuters) – A Belarusian has been detained in Poland on suspicion of ordering an attack, on Russia’s behalf, on Leonid Volkov, an exiled top aide to late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

“A Belarusian working for the Russians who ordered two Poles to assassinate Navalny’s associate – detained,” Tusk wrote on the social media platform X.