Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Poland hails opening of US missile base as sign of its security

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Rafal Wojciech Nowak and Hedy Beloucif

REDZIKOWO, Poland (Reuters) – The United States opened a new air defence base in northern Poland on Wednesday, an event the European nation’s president said showed the country was secure as a member of NATO even as Russia wages war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Situated in the town of Redzikowo near the Baltic coast, the base has been in the works since the 2000s. 

At a time when Donald Trump’s election victory has caused jitters among some NATO members, Warsaw says the continued work on the base by successive U.S. presidents shows Poland’s military alliance with Washington remains solid whoever is in the White House.

“The United States… is the guarantor of Poland’s security,” President Andrzej Duda said.

He said the permanent presence of U.S. troops at the base showed that Poland, a communist state until 1989, was “not in the Russian sphere of influence”.

The Kremlin on Wednesday called the base a bid to contain Russia by moving American military infrastructure nearer its borders.

The opening comes amid a nervous reaction among some NATO members to the election of Trump, who has vowed not to defend countries that do not spend enough on defence. 

However, Poland says it should have nothing to fear as it is the alliance’s biggest spender on defence relative to the size of its economy, and conservative Duda has stressed his warm ties with Trump.

MISSILE SHIELD

The U.S. base at Redzikowo is part of a broader NATO missile shield, dubbed “Aegis Ashore”, which the alliance says can intercept short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

Other key shield elements include a site in Romania, U.S. navy destroyers based in the Spanish port of Rota and an early-warning radar in Kurecik, Turkey.

Moscow had already labelled the base a threat as far back as 2007, when it was still being planned. 

NATO says the shield is purely defensive.

Military sources told Reuters the system in Poland can now only be used against missiles fired from the Middle East and the radar would need a change in direction to intercept projectiles from Russia, a complex procedure entailing a change of policy.

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Monday the scope of the shield needed to be expanded, which Warsaw would discuss with NATO and the United States.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw later on Wednesday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR