Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Poland indicts two men in connection with spying for Belarus

This content was published on
1 minute

WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish prosecutors have indicted two men in a case concerning cooperation with Belarusian intelligence services, they said on Tuesday, one of a string of espionage cases in the NATO member state.

Warsaw says its role as a hub for supplies to Ukraine has made it a target for spies working for Russia and its ally Belarus, as well as for acts of sabotage. Minsk and Moscow have dismissed accusations that they are behind acts of sabotage.

A spokesperson for prosecutors in the southern Polish city of Lublin said in a statement an indictment had been filed against a 53-year-old Belarusian citizen named as Nikolay M. due to privacy laws, as well as a 59-year-old Polish citizen named as Bernard S.

In a separate statement Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) said it had detained the men in March 2023.

Nikolay M. has been charged with carrying out reconnaissance of a military airport in Biala Podlaska in eastern Poland, as well as collecting information on rail infrastructure, the movement of military equipment and the activities of Polish special services.

Bernard S. was charged with assisting the Belarusian by giving him a place of residence and organising his stay in Poland.

If found guilty they could face up to 10 years in prison.

The Belarusiaan embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
78 Likes
89 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
106 Likes
81 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR