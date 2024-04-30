Poland probing alleged links between Orlen unit’s ex-CEO and ‘terrorist organisations’, prosecutor says

(Reuters) – Warsaw chief prosecutor Malgorzata Adamajtys said on Tuesday an investigation had been launched into Polish refiner Orlen’s Swiss unit, including allegations of links between its former CEO and “terrorist organisations”.

Polish website Onet had reported on Monday that the former CEO of Orlen Trading Switzerland, referred to only as Samer A. due to Polish privacy laws, was suspected by Orlen’s internal security unit of having contacts with Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

“All circumstances will be established, which are also known to prosecutors from the press, radio and television, including possible connections with terrorist organizations, will be the subject of verification in these proceedings,” Adamajtys told reporters when asked about allegations of links between Samer A. and Hezbollah.

Samer A. denied in an interview with Polish private radio RMF that he had any connections with Hezbollah.

“I have been to Poland many times, I am a Polish citizen, I have a Polish passport. I am treated by the current authorities as a second-class citizen,” he said, adding that while he was currently abroad, he was not hiding from Polish law enforcement.

State prosecutor Dariusz Korneluk said that apart from OTS, investigators were also examining whether Orlen artificially lowered fuel prices ahead of a 2023 election and sold assets at below fair value as part of a merger with smaller rival Lotos.

On Monday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had called the country’s chief prosecutor and secret services coordinator to discuss potential links between the former CEO of Orlen, Daniel Obajtek, and Hezbollah.

Obajtek responded on social media platform X that Tusk was “looking for scandals where there are none”.