Poland reports outbreak of bird flu on poultry farm, WOAH says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Poland has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, on a poultry farm in the west of country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday.

The virus killed 5,854 poultry birds at a farm in the town of Swiebodzin, with the rest of the 14,730-strong flock slaughtered, in the first such outbreak since February, WOAH said, citing a report from the Polish authorities.