Poland reports two more deaths in central Europe floods

WARSAW (Reuters) – Deaths from massive floods in southwest Poland this month have risen to nine, police said, reporting two more bodies found in the clean-up.

At least 26 people died across central Europe in the worst floods to hit the region in at least two decades this month.

The flooding left a trail of destruction from Romania to Poland, spreading mud and debris in towns, destroying bridges, submerging cars and leaving authorities and householders with a bill for damages that will run into billions of dollars.

“In the Klodzko County and in the Nysa County, during clean-up operations after the flood, two bodies were discovered,” Polish police said on social media platform X late on Thursday.

“Identification activities are ongoing. The circumstances of death indicate that this may be the 8th and 9th victims whose death occurred in the areas affected by the flood.”

