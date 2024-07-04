Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Poland seeks border guard help from Germany, Greece, Finland

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland hopes to bring in border guards and police from Finland, Germany and Greece to help patrol its frontier with Belarus, a senior official said on Thursday, amid mounting concerns over migration pressures from the east into Europe.

“Preparations are underway and these are countries that are very experienced in border protection. Especially, for example, Greek experiences can be very useful,” a senior government official told reporters.

The border between Poland and Belarus has become a flashpoint as Western officials accuse the government in Minsk of using migrants it brings from in from outside of Europe as “hybrid warfare”.

The European Union’s border agency, Frontex, says the number of people trying to cross into the EU alongside the bloc’s eastern border has nearly doubled in the first five months of 2024, although the route remains relatively small compared to other ways into Europe.

Officials in Poland and Finland have warned in recent months that the number of people trying to cross via Belarus or Russia could rise significantly in the near term.

Greece is extending its fencing on its border with Turkey, while Finland seeks to close a new migrant route via Russia to Europe by deploying more border guard patrols, drones and electronic detectors and by building fences.

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said in an interview with public television on Thursday that migrants coming through from Belarus might include people trained to attack Polish soldiers.

Warsaw’s centrist government hopes to raise the issue at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington next week.

Earlier this week, Germany and Poland presented a joint action plan in which they agreed to discuss boosting defence cooperation, including a stronger NATO presence on the alliance’s eastern border, and the coordination of Ukraine aid.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
40 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
26 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR