Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Poland sets sights on EU budget commissioner role

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

WARSAW (Reuters) – The Polish government chose Piotr Serafin, head of Poland’s Permanent Representation to the EU, as an EU commissioner candidate, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday, setting his sights on the EU budget commissioner role.

Poland is seeking greater influence in Brussels under Tusk’s pro-European government, which came to power last December after eight years of nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) rule marked by numerous conflicts with the EU over democratic standards.

“The most likely (portfolio) is in the Commission president’s hands … but it seems very likely that the Polish commissioner will obtain a key portfolio, which would be the European budget,” Tusk said.

He said he would consult with President Andrzej Duda on the government’s proposal this week.

Serafin is one of Tusk’s longstanding associates, who was head of his cabinet when he was president of the European Council.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
40 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR