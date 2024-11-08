Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Poland signs deal for delivery of vehicles to support missile launchers

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland signed a 1.3 billion zloty ($323.19 million) contract to purchase domestically produced accompanying vehicles for WR-40 Langusta multiple rocket launchers, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Friday.

The move is part of Poland’s ongoing effort to strengthen its military capabilities in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We will fulfill as many orders as possible, because safety and economy are absolutely key issues,” said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

He added that the Polish arms industry should be ready for more orders as 50% of expenditures for the Polish army will be allocated to the domestic arms industry.

Poland’s government has said it will spend 4.1% of gross domestic product on defence in 2024, the highest among NATO members for a second year, with a pledge to increase this to 4.7% in 2025.

Contracted vehicles are set be delivered by 2028, Kosiniak-Kamysz said without disclosing the total number of vehicles ordered.

Additionally, as part of the contract, a modification in all already delivered WR-40 Langusta launchers will be carried out.

The Armaments Agency has already signed about 100 military contracts in 2024 with several dozen more expected by year-end, the head of the Armaments Agency General, Artur Kuptel, told Reuters in October.

($1 = 4.0224 zlotys)

