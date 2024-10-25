Poland to amend budget bill for 2024, in wake of floods

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will amend its budget bill for 2024, a government website showed on Friday, after Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said last month that September’s devastating floods in southern Poland were likely to lead to changes in this year’s budget.

The agenda on the government website on Friday said the amendment was due to “the need to update the state budget revenue forecast and, consequently, change the level of the maximum deficit specified in the Budget Act for 2024”.

No details of the planned changes were given, however.

Poland had originally forecast a 2024 budget deficit of 184 billion zlotys ($46 billion).

($1 = 4.0189 zlotys)