Poland warns against travel to Lebanon, Israel and Iran

WARSAW (Reuters) – Amid fears of wider Middle East conflict, Poland has advised its citizens against travelling to Lebanon, Israel and Iran, according to updated guidance published on Friday.

“In connection with a growing number of Polish tourists visiting Lebanon, Israel and Iran, we want to repeat that we have long advised against any kind of travel to this region,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on the social media platform X.

“The unstable security situation makes it possible to believe that it will be more and more difficult to leave the three countries,” the ministry added.

Earlier on Friday, Polish airline LOT said it cancelled eight flights to Lebanon and Israel because of the security situation, PAP news agency reported.

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible regional conflict after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah this week.

