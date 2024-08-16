Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Poland will seek to host Olympics in 2040 or 2044, Tusk says

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will seek to host the Olympic Games in 2040 or 2044, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

Tusk said it was not yet clear whether the goal was realistic for Poland. However, he said he believed he could do a lot to make it happen.

“Taking into accout the preliminary decisions and declaration of the International Olympic Committee, we can talk about 2040 or 2044,” Tusk told reporters at a news conference on modernising soccer stadiums.

Poland with Ukraine co-hosted Euro football tournament in 2012 and last summer hosted the multi-sports European Games, but has never hosted the Olympic Games.

The previous Polish government had said it would bid to hold the Olympics in summer 2036.

Los Angeles will host the 2028 summer Games and Brisbane, Australia, is preparing to stage the 2032 Olympics.

Egypt has also said it will bid to host 2036 and 2040 summer Olympics.

Potential host nations’ willingness to take on the Olympic Games was in doubt after questions about scandals, costs and legacy. Tokyo’s 2020 Games were largely spectator-less because of COVID.

But the Games that ended earlier this month in Paris have been credited with rejuvenating the Olympic brand.

