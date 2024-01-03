Polecat crowned Switzerland’s animal of the year for 2024

The polecat, from the Marten family. Marc Evans, flickr

Conservation group Pro Natura says that if the species – which belongs to the marten family – is to survive in the country, a nationwide ecological infrastructure is needed.

The polecat, classified as “vulnerable” on Switzerland’s red list of threatened species, is a nomad with no fixed territory, roaming the countryside at night in search of prey. To do this, it needs hedges, ditches and wetlands. Like many wild animals, it avoids open spaces.

Its network of natural routes has been however largely destroyed, laments Pro Natura on Wednesday. According to the conservation group, structurally rich agricultural landscapes and wetlands are among the currently most threatened types of natural environment in Switzerland.

These microstructures were very much a part of the traditional Swiss rural landscape in the last century. But because they make it difficult to use machinery over large areas, over the last few decades hedges and bushes have been eliminated, streams buried and ponds filled in.

Pro Natura says that the polecat’s habitat has thus been reduced to nothing, and the animal must constantly leave the safety of its shelter to cross roads. According to game statistics for 2022, 151 polecats were run over.

Still widespread

Despite being classified as a “vulnerable” species, the polecat is still fairly widespread. However, despite its white muzzle, it is not easy to spot.

According to Pro Natura, protecting the animal’s habitat would also help many other species such as frogs, toads and other small animals. This would be all the more beneficial for the polecat, which feeds mainly on these amphibians.

